XP Power shares soar as dividend returns

XP Power (XPP) reinstated its dividend at its half-year results, pledging to pay a second-quarter dividend after halting payouts in April in response to the coronavirus pandemic. A strengthening sales performance was due in part to the expansion of XP's capabilities into higher voltage, higher power and RF (radio frequency) power applications. The power supply equipment specialist’s shares leapt 12 per cent after a results announcement that also included a record order book for the company.

