MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

XP Power shares soar as dividend returns

XP Power shares soar as dividend returns

By Alex Janiaud

XP Power (XPP) reinstated its dividend at its half-year results, pledging to pay a second-quarter dividend after halting payouts in April in response to the coronavirus pandemic. A strengthening sales performance was due in part to the expansion of XP's capabilities into higher voltage, higher power and RF (radio frequency) power applications. The power supply equipment specialist’s shares leapt 12 per cent after a results announcement that also included a record order book for the company.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on XP Power Ltd.

  1. XP Power flags semiconductor order recovery

  2. Buy into the XP Power struggle

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting value plays

  2. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks struggle, HSBC impairs, Microsoft/TikTok, US tech threat & more

  3. Half Year Results 

    HSBC warns of challenging US-China relations

  4. Portfolio Clinic 

    Align your strategy and aims

  5. Coronavirus 

    Should I buy a house now?

More on XP Power Ltd.

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Hiscox ups reserves provisions

The insurer performed solidly if you disregard Covid-19, but the extent of eventual liabilities is far from clear

Hiscox ups reserves provisions

Half Year Results 

HSBC warns of challenging US-China relations

HSBC warns of challenging US-China relations

Half Year Results 

RSA cautious, but primed for income renewal

RSA cautious, but primed for income renewal

Half Year Results 

Intertek eyes post-Covid growth

Intertek eyes post-Covid growth
BUY

Half Year Results 

The descent of Man

The descent of Man
SELL

More from Shares

Results 

Kosmos earnings tumble further

Production decrease and oil price crash see Kosmos' net losses widen

Kosmos earnings tumble further
SELL

Company News 

Is Apple drifting away from reality?

Is Apple drifting away from reality?

Half Year Results 

Hiscox ups reserves provisions

Hiscox ups reserves provisions

Coronavirus 

Covid-19: Where is the pharmaceutical progress?

Covid-19: Where is the pharmaceutical progress?

Company News 

AEX Gold arrives on Aim

AEX Gold arrives on Aim

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now