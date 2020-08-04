Calisen plays it smart over lockdown

Installing a smart meter has probably not been front of mind for most people in recent months, but Calisen (CLSN) kept revenue coming in during the six months to 30 June. The new entrant to London's market, which is almost three-quarters owned by private equity firm KKR, reported a 2 per cent increase in meters installed between the end of 2019 and 30 June, to 8.7m.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe