MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

Direct Line back on the income trail

Direct Line back on the income trail

By Mark Robinson

Direct Line (DLG) has reinstated its dividend payments at the half-year mark, while compensating for the April cancellation of the 2019 final dividend by announcing a 14.4p special dividend, which gives an underlying yield of 4.5 per cent. That earlier cancellation and suspension of a £150m share buyback boosted the insurer’s solvency capital ratio. But even factoring these new payments, the measure stands at a healthy 192 per cent, a result of strengthening capital generation and the issue of £260m of Tier 2 debt.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

  1. Direct Line announces £150m share buyback

  2. Britain's new bosses

  3. Direct Line battles rate pressure

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting value plays

  2. Company News 

    BP outlines bright new world while cutting dividend

  3. Company News 

    Is Apple drifting away from reality?

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: London shares soften, BP cuts divi, Diageo, easyJet & more

  5. Half Year Results 

    XP Power shares soar as dividend returns

More on Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Rotork to pay dividend despite oil and gas downturn

The flow control systems specialist generates most of its orders from customers' operational expenditure, as opposed to capital projects

Rotork to pay dividend despite oil and gas downturn
BUY

Half Year Results 

Keller makes steady progress

Keller makes steady progress

Half Year Results 

XP Power shares soar as dividend returns

XP Power shares soar as dividend returns

Half Year Results 

Hiscox ups reserves provisions

Hiscox ups reserves provisions

Half Year Results 

HSBC warns of challenging US-China relations

HSBC warns of challenging US-China relations

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Rotork to pay dividend despite oil and gas downturn

The flow control systems specialist generates most of its orders from customers' operational expenditure, as opposed to capital projects

Rotork to pay dividend despite oil and gas downturn
BUY

Half Year Results 

Keller makes steady progress

Keller makes steady progress

Company News 

BP outlines bright new world while cutting dividend

BP outlines bright new world while cutting dividend
SELL

Company News 

Diageo’s coronavirus hangover

Diageo’s coronavirus hangover
BUY

Company News 

Is Apple drifting away from reality?

Is Apple drifting away from reality?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now