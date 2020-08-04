Keller makes steady progress

Keller’s (KLR) underlying operating profit climbed up by a quarter in the first half, led by strong trading in North America and a return to profitability in the Asia Pacific region. The geotechnical specialist contractor was, however, affected by coronavirus, leading its top line to falter.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe