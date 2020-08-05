MenuSearch

Join us now

Directors Deals 

Mitie CEO buys in

Mitie CEO buys in

By Lauren Almeida

Mitie’s (MTO) chief executive Philip Bentley bought £348,257-worth of  shares on 31 July, at a price just 8 per cent off the company’s bottom this year following the March sell-off. The transaction follows a £1.1m share purchase by Mr Bentley during a £201m rights issue in the prior week. The facilities management group has shed more than half of its value since the beginning of 2020. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on MITIE Group Plc

  1. Mitie buys Interserve arm

  2. Mitie warns of UK uncertainty

  3. Mitie making slow progress

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Trade Royal Mail’s momentum potential

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting value plays

  3. Company News 

    BP outlines bright new world while cutting dividend

  4. Company News 

    Diageo’s coronavirus hangover

  5. Company News 

    Centamin earnings surge on gold price

More on MITIE Group Plc

More on Directors deals

Directors Deals 

Sabre Insurance chief actuary sells down

The motor insurer has reinstated its 2019 special dividend

Sabre Insurance chief actuary sells down

Directors Deals 

Outgoing Randall & Quilter co-founder sells £0.8m

Outgoing Randall & Quilter co-founder sells £0.8m

Directors Deals 

Husband of IntegraFin COO sells down

Husband of IntegraFin COO sells down

Directors Deals 

Outgoing Persimmon boss sells down

Outgoing Persimmon boss sells down

Directors Deals 

Boohoo directors buy in after supply chain allegations

Boohoo directors buy in after supply chain allegations

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Page earnings wiped out by Covid

There are some signs of recovery in the hiring market

Page earnings wiped out by Covid

Half Year Results 

RHI Magnesita profits dive on weak markets

RHI Magnesita profits dive on weak markets
BUY

Half Year Results 

Morgan Sindall points to quick recovery

Morgan Sindall points to quick recovery
BUY

Half Year Results 

Segro boosts portfolio as demand holds firm

Segro boosts portfolio as demand holds firm
BUY

Directors Deals 

Sabre Insurance chief actuary sells down

Sabre Insurance chief actuary sells down

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now