Mitie CEO buys in

Mitie’s (MTO) chief executive Philip Bentley bought £348,257-worth of shares on 31 July, at a price just 8 per cent off the company’s bottom this year following the March sell-off. The transaction follows a £1.1m share purchase by Mr Bentley during a £201m rights issue in the prior week. The facilities management group has shed more than half of its value since the beginning of 2020.

