Ad sales plunge at ITV

Covid-19 has blown a serious hole in ITV’s (ITV) advertising revenues – knocking these by just over a fifth to £671m during the first half, after falling 43 per cent in the second quarter alone. The pandemic also prompted the delay or cancellation of sports and live entertainment shows, while pressing ‘pause’ on content creation. This dampened sales for both the group’s broadcasting division and its ‘ITV Studio’s production wing by 17 per cent.

