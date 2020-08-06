MenuSearch

Join us now

Results 

Glencore cuts dividend after rocky half

Glencore cuts dividend after rocky half

By Alex Hamer

Glencore (GLEN) has cut its dividend despite a major increase in trading earnings in the first half, citing a need to lower its debt before handing cash to shareholders. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Glencore Plc

  1. Glencore hit by yet another investigation

  2. Glencore floats dividend cancellation

  3. Glencore scopes out return to profit

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Trade Royal Mail’s momentum potential

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting value plays

  3. Managing Your Money 

    Will government stimulus head off housing market challenges?

  4. Half Year Results 

    L&G maintains the half-year payout

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Bank dampens sentiment, more divi cuts, ITV, Aviva & more

More on Glencore Plc

Company News 

Glencore hit by yet another investigation

The diversified mining and trading company is now the subject of a Swiss probe into alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Glencore hit by yet another investigation

Company News 

Glencore floats dividend cancellation

Glencore floats dividend cancellation

Results 

Glencore scopes out return to profit

Glencore scopes out return to profit

Company News 

Glencore hit by SFO bribery probe

Glencore hit by SFO bribery probe

Shares 

Britain's new bosses

Britain's new bosses

More on Results

Results 

Calisen plays it smart over lockdown

The London smart meter company was hit with a business slowdown right after listing but revenue has remained steady

Calisen plays it smart over lockdown

Results 

Kosmos earnings tumble further

Kosmos earnings tumble further
SELL

Results 

LSE floats Borsa Italia sale to complete Refinitiv deal

LSE floats Borsa Italia sale to complete Refinitiv deal

Results 

Seplat overcome by oil crash

Seplat overcome by oil crash

Results 

Anglo American cuts dividend after first half shutdowns

Anglo American cuts dividend after first half shutdowns
BUY

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Convatec maintains guidance, despite wound care decline

Covid-19 put paid to elective surgeries, but the group’s critical care business saw increased demand

Convatec maintains guidance, despite wound care decline
SELL

Half Year Results 

Aviva resumes dividends as capital holds up

Aviva resumes dividends as capital holds up
BUY

Half Year Results 

Ad sales plunge at ITV

Ad sales plunge at ITV

Company News 

Hammerson aims to raise £825m via rights issue and disposal

Hammerson aims to raise £825m via rights issue and disposal
SELL

Taking Stock 

AA confirms private equity approaches

Shareholders in the auto emergency service could be faced with some unpalatable options as the debt issue comes to a head

Mark Robinson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now