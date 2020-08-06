MenuSearch

Join us now

Spirent nearly doubles profits

Half Year Results 

Spirent nearly doubles profits

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Spirent Communications Plc

  1. Spirent CFO reduces stake

  2. Spirent confirms dividend

  3. Spirent sees boost to order intake

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Trade Royal Mail’s momentum potential

  2. Half Year Results 

    Aviva resumes dividends as capital holds up

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Bank dampens sentiment, more divi cuts, ITV, Aviva & more

  4. The Big Theme 

    Surviving the investment trust shake-up

  5. Managing Your Money 

    Will government stimulus head off housing market challenges?

More on Spirent Communications Plc

Directors Deals 

Spirent CFO reduces stake

Chief financial officer and partner together sold £0.5 million worth of shares

Spirent CFO reduces stake

Coronavirus 

Spirent confirms dividend

Spirent confirms dividend
BUY

Tip Updates 

Spirent sees boost to order intake

Spirent sees boost to order intake
BUY

Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio 

Defensives come back

Defensive stocks did very well in 2019. This is not as surprising as it seems

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Tip Updates 

Spirent to beat expectations

Spirent to beat expectations
BUY

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Mondi boosted by e-commerce but prices remain weak

The paper and packaging manufacturer has reintroduced its dividend

Mondi boosted by e-commerce but prices remain weak
BUY

Half Year Results 

Tritax pre-lets largest European logistics site

Tritax pre-lets largest European logistics site

Half Year Results 

Phoenix scaling-up in febrile markets

Phoenix scaling-up in febrile markets
BUY

Half Year Results 

Serco drops over uncertain outlook

Serco drops over uncertain outlook

Half Year Results 

Convatec maintains guidance, despite wound care decline

Convatec maintains guidance, despite wound care decline
SELL

More from Shares

Results 

Same old debt and dividend story at Evraz

Cut on 2019's midyear payout but steel producer keeps shareholders onside with 20c dividend

Same old debt and dividend story at Evraz
SELL

This week's articles 

This week's articles 7 August 2020

This week's articles 7 August 2020

In depth 

Why markets crash

Why markets crash

In depth 

The real bubble in US growth stocks

The real bubble in US growth stocks

Tips of the Week 

Ride Volution's second wind

Ride Volution's second wind
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now