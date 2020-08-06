The Investment Hour: a new arms race?

Coronavirus has intensified the growing animosity between the world’s two great superpowers, China and the US, and worries are mounting that the confrontational rhetoric may at some point turn a cold war into a hot one. But the virus has also stretched Western economies to their limits and cast into doubt just how they can fund the cost of the new arms race that may just be starting.

On this week’s Investment Hour, Megan Boxall and John Hughman are joined by the IC’s defence correspondent Nilushi Karunaratne and industrial correspondent Alex Janiaud to discuss the outlook for the defence sector and what this means for investors.