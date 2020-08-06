This week's articles 7 August 2020

FEATURES
How unconventional economic thinking can help investors manage risk
Investment trust portfolio: Remaining focused on the long term
John Baron remains investors of the rationale for sticking with good quality growth stocks and highlights attractive themes
The real bubble in US growth stocks
Do up and coming companies deserve their hyped valuations, asks James Norrington.
