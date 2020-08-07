Exceptional costs push Synthomer into loss

Synthomer (SYNT) swung into a £4.7m pre-tax loss after racking up £63.1m in ‘special items’, much of which were linked to the acquisition and integration of US polymer business Omnova, which was sealed in April. The chemicals company also wrote down the value of its European styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) facility by £10.6m, a part of the business that continues to struggle due to weak demand.

