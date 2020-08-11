Derwent raises dividend as income holds up

To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
Full access for just £3.37 a week:
• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office
Taking Stock
Prudential confirms separation of US businesses
The insurer has announced the separation of its US businesses and changes to the way it determines share based returns - Asia is the prime focus
Mark Robinson