MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

Gamesys announces maiden dividend

Gamesys announces maiden dividend

By Lauren Almeida

Gamesys' (GYS) adjusted cash profits surged up three-quarters to £95m in the first half, as more players tried their luck with bingo games during the lockdown period. The gambling operator said that gaming revenue doubled year on year, led by exceptional growth in Asia and robust trading in the UK.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Gamesys Group Plc

  1. Gamesys worth a bet

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    10 Safe Yield plays

  2. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust property picks

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting tech stocks

  4. Company News 

    Petropavlovsk rebels win tight shareholder vote

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Shares kick on, Domino's Pizza, Bellway & more

More on Gamesys Group Plc

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Zotefoams' shares jump on brighter outlook

The materials business won a big PPE contract last month

Zotefoams' shares jump on brighter outlook
SELL

Half Year Results 

Plus500 hikes dividend on trading surge

Plus500 hikes dividend on trading surge

Half Year Results 

Derwent raises dividend as income holds up

Derwent raises dividend as income holds up
BUY

Half Year Results 

Domino’s serves up deferred dividend

Domino’s serves up deferred dividend
SELL

Half Year Results 

InterContinental books loss but recovery is underway

InterContinental books loss but recovery is underway
BUY

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Zotefoams' shares jump on brighter outlook

The materials business won a big PPE contract last month

Zotefoams' shares jump on brighter outlook
SELL

Half Year Results 

Plus500 hikes dividend on trading surge

Plus500 hikes dividend on trading surge

Taking Stock 

Prudential confirms separation of US businesses

The insurer has announced the separation of its US businesses and changes to the way it determines share based returns - Asia is the prime focus

Mark Robinson

Half Year Results 

Derwent raises dividend as income holds up

Derwent raises dividend as income holds up
BUY

Half Year Results 

Domino’s serves up deferred dividend

Domino’s serves up deferred dividend
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now