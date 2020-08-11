Gamesys announces maiden dividend

Gamesys' (GYS) adjusted cash profits surged up three-quarters to £95m in the first half, as more players tried their luck with bingo games during the lockdown period. The gambling operator said that gaming revenue doubled year on year, led by exceptional growth in Asia and robust trading in the UK.

