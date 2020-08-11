Gamesys announces maiden dividend

Gamesys' (GYS) adjusted cash profits surged up three-quarters to £95m in the first half, as more players tried their luck with bingo games during the lockdown period. The gambling operator said that gaming revenue doubled year on year, led by exceptional growth in Asia and robust trading in the UK.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Taking Stock
Prudential confirms separation of US businesses
The insurer has announced the separation of its US businesses and changes to the way it determines share based returns - Asia is the prime focus
Mark Robinson