Quilter ups Lighthouse provision

A mixed bag for Quilter (QLT) at the half-year mark, with a pronounced step-up in client inflows tempered by a doubling in provisions to compensate British Steel workers who were advised to transfer out of their defined benefit (DB) pensions by Lighthouse, an advisory network acquired by the wealth manager midway through last year for £42.2m. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is currently looking into the issue, so Quilter has set aside £24m in aggregate to cover balance sheet adjustments and a charge on the P&L account.

