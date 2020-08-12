Admiral reinstates special dividends

On the day that it was announced that the UK economy had officially slipped into recession for the first time in 11 years, the good burghers at Admiral (ADM) revealed that they were reinstating the special dividend due to a “reduced level of uncertainty in the economic environment”. That means shareholders will receive the 20.7p special that was deferred in April in response to advice from the Bank of England.

