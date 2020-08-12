Petrofac can't escape Covid wave

Energy infrastructure specialist Petrofac (PFC) has followed up its profit warning in June with confirmation in the half-year results that Covid-19 and the oil price crash will have far-reaching consequences. It saw work disrupted because of the virus and curtailments due to delayed spending on new projects. Receivables and average payment time went up in the period as well, as clients’ earnings fell in the weaker oil price conditions.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe