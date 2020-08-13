Aveva looks to buy SoftBank-backed OSIsoft

Aveva (AVV) has confirmed that it is in discussions to purchase industrial software maker OSIsoft, a US company backed by SoftBank (JP:9984). While no other details have been formally announced, insiders have told both Bloomberg and the Financial Times that Aveva is offering more than $5bn (£4bn) to seal the deal, and that an agreement could be unveiled within weeks.

