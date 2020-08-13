MenuSearch

Join us now

Takeovers 

Aveva looks to buy SoftBank-backed OSIsoft

Aveva looks to buy SoftBank-backed OSIsoft

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Aveva (AVV) has confirmed that it is in discussions to purchase industrial software maker OSIsoft, a US company backed by SoftBank (JP:9984). While no other details have been formally announced, insiders have told both Bloomberg and the Financial Times that Aveva is offering more than $5bn (£4bn) to seal the deal, and that an agreement could be unveiled within weeks.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Takeovers

  1. AA attracts another suitor

  2. Our latest Takeovers page

  3. IAG to raise funds, is Rolls Royce next?

Most read today

  1. Investment Trusts 

    Tech trusts for maximum growth: Allianz vs Polar Capital

  2. Phil Oakley 

    Oxford Instruments: a clever business making clever products

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Ex-divis hit FTSE, US stocks near record high, Tui, GVC & more

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting tech stocks

  5. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust property picks

More on Takeovers

Takeovers 

AA attracts another suitor

With three parties already at the takeover table, Apollo Global Management is set to launch a bid

AA attracts another suitor

Takeovers 

Our latest Takeovers page

Our latest Takeovers page

Takeovers 

IAG to raise funds, is Rolls Royce next?

IAG to raise funds, is Rolls Royce next?

Takeovers 

IAG mulls rights issue

IAG mulls rights issue

Takeovers 

EssilorLuxottica sues its takeover target

EssilorLuxottica sues its takeover target

More from Shares

This week's articles 

This week's articles 14 August 2020

All the articles published in this week's magazine in one place

This week's articles 14 August 2020

Shares 

Rethinking supply chains

Rethinking supply chains

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Sticking with equities and gold

Sticking with equities and gold

Tips of the Week 

Bargain hunt with B&M

Bargain hunt with B&M
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Diversified Gas and Oil has room to grow

Diversified Gas and Oil has room to grow
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now