Half Year Results 

Coronavirus drives National Express into loss

Coronavirus drives National Express into loss

By Alex Janiaud

An 80 per cent slump in passenger numbers during lockdown and the expense of responding to the coronavirus has pushed National Express (NEX) into a half-year loss. The transport operator, which, like its peers, is in receipt of government support, doesn’t expect revenues to fully recover this year or next, and has set about slashing costs and strengthening its balance sheet with a £230m placing over the period.

