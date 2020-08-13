Coronavirus drives National Express into loss

An 80 per cent slump in passenger numbers during lockdown and the expense of responding to the coronavirus has pushed National Express (NEX) into a half-year loss. The transport operator, which, like its peers, is in receipt of government support, doesn’t expect revenues to fully recover this year or next, and has set about slashing costs and strengthening its balance sheet with a £230m placing over the period.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe