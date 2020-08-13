Empiric Student Property's bookings flag

Mindful of the fact that international students typically make up more than half its tenants, Empiric Student Property (ESP) is attempting to attract a greater domestic crowd, less hamstrung by travel commitments. The landlord has upped its marketing to UK students and their parents, as well as to a more diversified range of international students, and adopted a more flexible approach to tenancy start dates and single-semester lets for the upcoming academic year. "The level of competition with such uncertainty has increased," said chief operating officer Lynne Fennah.

