Half Year Results 

Empiric Student Property's bookings flag

Empiric Student Property's bookings flag

By Emma Powell

Mindful of the fact that international students typically make up more than half its tenants, Empiric Student Property (ESP) is attempting to attract a greater domestic crowd, less hamstrung by travel commitments. The landlord has upped its marketing to UK students and their parents, as well as to a more diversified range of international students, and adopted a more flexible approach to tenancy start dates and single-semester lets for the upcoming academic year. "The level of competition with such uncertainty has increased," said chief operating officer Lynne Fennah. 

