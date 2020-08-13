MenuSearch

Join us now

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Sticking with equities and gold

Sticking with equities and gold

By John Rosier

Background:

In contrast to the US, European equity markets struggled during July. The re-imposition of quarantining or lockdown in regions raised fears of a "second wave".  The Dax was flat, but the CAC 40 and MIB were down a few per cent. The UK came bottom of the pile with FTSE All-Share (TR) Index off 3.6 per cent. That leaves it down 20.5 per cent this year, the worst performance of all the major equity markets. The US continued to be led by the largest technology stocks. Tesla (US:TSLA) was up 32 per cent, Apple (US:AAPL) 16 per cent, Amazon (US:AMZN) 15 per cent, Facebook (US:FB) 12 per cent and Netflix (US:NFLX) 8 per cent. Towards the end of the month, Apple and Amazon both published quarterly figures well ahead of consensus forecasts. The S&P 500 was up 5.5 per cent taking it into positive territory for 2020. The Nasdaq composite gained 6.8 per cent, leaving it up an amazing 20 per cent this year.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Private Investor's Diary Portfolio

  1. Focusing on sectors that will prosper

  2. Taking a bullish cue from history

  3. Skewed towards survivors

Most read today

  1. Investment Trusts 

    Tech trusts for maximum growth: Allianz vs Polar Capital

  2. Phil Oakley 

    Oxford Instruments: a clever business making clever products

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Ex-divis hit FTSE, US stocks near record high, Tui, GVC & more

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting tech stocks

  5. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust property picks

More on Private Investor's Diary Portfolio

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Focusing on sectors that will prosper

John Rosier explains the thinking behind his new Funds portfolio and the sectors he is most drawn to

Focusing on sectors that will prosper

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Taking a bullish cue from history

Taking a bullish cue from history

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Skewed towards survivors

Skewed towards survivors

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Looking beyond the mayhem

Looking beyond the mayhem

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Keeping up in virus-stricken markets

Keeping up in virus-stricken markets

More from Shares

This week's articles 

This week's articles 14 August 2020

All the articles published in this week's magazine in one place

This week's articles 14 August 2020

Shares 

Rethinking supply chains

Rethinking supply chains

Tips of the Week 

Bargain hunt with B&M

Bargain hunt with B&M
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Diversified Gas and Oil has room to grow

Diversified Gas and Oil has room to grow
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Helical is too cheap on a 40 per cent discount

Helical is too cheap on a 40 per cent discount
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now