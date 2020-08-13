Sticking with equities and gold

Background:

In contrast to the US, European equity markets struggled during July. The re-imposition of quarantining or lockdown in regions raised fears of a "second wave". The Dax was flat, but the CAC 40 and MIB were down a few per cent. The UK came bottom of the pile with FTSE All-Share (TR) Index off 3.6 per cent. That leaves it down 20.5 per cent this year, the worst performance of all the major equity markets. The US continued to be led by the largest technology stocks. Tesla (US:TSLA) was up 32 per cent, Apple (US:AAPL) 16 per cent, Amazon (US:AMZN) 15 per cent, Facebook (US:FB) 12 per cent and Netflix (US:NFLX) 8 per cent. Towards the end of the month, Apple and Amazon both published quarterly figures well ahead of consensus forecasts. The S&P 500 was up 5.5 per cent taking it into positive territory for 2020. The Nasdaq composite gained 6.8 per cent, leaving it up an amazing 20 per cent this year.