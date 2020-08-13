The Investment Hour: The platform paradox

The platform market has changed a lot since Hargreaves Lansdown launched in the UK nearly 40 years ago. The market products, information and legitimate online brokers is surely only a good thing? The answer is tricky. More options have helped bring prices down, but also make it harder for investors to make a decision, whale scams and security remain hot issues.

In this episode of the Investment Hour, Megan talks to Mary McDougall about the range of investment platforms available and John discusses the results of the listed providers with Phil Oakley.

Also featuring interviews with Richard Wilson, chief executive of Interative Investor; Adam Dodds, founder of app platform, Freetrade; and Felicia Hjertman, founder of new DIY Platform, Vinco, which she expects to launch in early 2021.