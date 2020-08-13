MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: The platform paradox

By IC Podcasts

The platform market has changed a lot since Hargreaves Lansdown launched in the UK nearly 40 years ago. The market products, information and legitimate online brokers is surely only a good thing? The answer is tricky. More options have helped bring prices down, but also make it harder for investors to make a decision, whale scams and security remain hot issues.

In this episode of the Investment Hour, Megan talks to Mary McDougall about the range of investment platforms available and John discusses the results of the listed providers with Phil Oakley. 

Also featuring interviews with Richard Wilson, chief executive of Interative Investor; Adam Dodds, founder of app platform, Freetrade; and Felicia Hjertman, founder of new DIY Platform, Vinco, which she expects to launch in early 2021.

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

Walter Price: "The Chinese are a force to be reckoned with in technology"

The IC Interviews the people that matter to your money - Walter Price, portfolio manager of Allianz Technology Trust

Walter Price: "The Chinese are a force to be reckoned with in technology"

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: a new arms race?

The Investment Hour: a new arms race?

Podcasts 

Ben Rogoff: “Artificial intelligence remains the most powerful thing we invest in”

Ben Rogoff: “Artificial intelligence remains the most powerful thing we invest in”

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: All that glitters…

The Investment Hour: All that glitters…

Podcasts 

Ronald Cohen: “I think our world is heading to making investment decisions based on risk, return and impact”

Ronald Cohen: “I think our world is heading to making investment decisions based on risk, return and impact”

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Empiric Student Property's bookings flag

The reservation rate for the upcoming year is 65 per cent, 20 percentage points behind the same time last year

Empiric Student Property's bookings flag

Company News 

TUI quantifies virus blow

TUI quantifies virus blow

Half Year Results 

Capital defences provide a Just cause

Capital defences provide a Just cause
BUY

Company News 

4imprint’s sales plunge by a third

4imprint’s sales plunge by a third

Half Year Results 

Coronavirus drives National Express into loss

Coronavirus drives National Express into loss

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now