MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

TUI quantifies virus blow

TUI quantifies virus blow

By Harriet Clarfelt

Covid-19 has dealt TUI (TUI) a serious blow, to say the very least. For its third quarter to June, the tour operator registered a revenue decline of 98 per cent to €75m (£68m) – with just 55 hotels, or 15 per cent of its total portfolio, opening up as lockdown measures gradually eased. All three of the group’s cruise operations remained frozen during the period

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on TUI AG

  1. Can Dart keep climbing?

  2. Boeing disasters hit Tui earnings

  3. How a company's balance sheet can mislead investors

Most read today

  1. Phil Oakley 

    Oxford Instruments: a clever business making clever products

  2. Stock Screens 

    10 Safe Yield shares

  3. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust property picks

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting tech stocks

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: UK enters worst recession, Europe steady after Wall St stimulus doubts, Asos, Spirax-Sarco & more

More on TUI AG

More on Company News

Company News 

4imprint’s sales plunge by a third

The group has cut marketing costs and frozen the dividend, preserving cash

4imprint’s sales plunge by a third

Company News 

Can broadcasters survive the streaming battle?

Can broadcasters survive the streaming battle?

Company News 

Balfour Beatty losses highlight Covid-19 construction rout

Balfour Beatty losses highlight Covid-19 construction rout

Company News 

Ørsted faces into coronavirus storm

Ørsted faces into coronavirus storm
BUY

Company News 

Planning reforms may be limited in boosting housing volumes

Planning reforms may be limited in boosting housing volumes

More from Shares

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: The platform paradox

Which invetsment platform should you use to make sure your money goes as far as possible? This podcast can help you pick.

The Investment Hour: The platform paradox

Half Year Results 

Empiric Student Property's bookings flag

Empiric Student Property's bookings flag

Half Year Results 

Capital defences provide a Just cause

Capital defences provide a Just cause
BUY

Company News 

4imprint’s sales plunge by a third

4imprint’s sales plunge by a third

Half Year Results 

Coronavirus drives National Express into loss

Coronavirus drives National Express into loss

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now