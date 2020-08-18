This week, in a note on UK-listed specialist lenders, Numis made a bold call. “Investors should either buy the sub-sector or sell everything,” the investment bank’s analysts advised clients, highlighting high-cost credit providers including Provident Financial (PFG), International Personal Finance (IPF) and non-performing loan manager Arrow Global (ARW) as potential ten-bagger stocks over the next five years.

