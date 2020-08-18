Capita thrown off course by Covid-19

Outsourcer Capita (CPI) saw its adjusted pre-tax profit plunge by almost three-quarters, year on year, in the six months to 30 June, to £30m. Earnings were weighed down by local government contract losses last year and the impact of Covid-19 on its transactional businesses such as ‘people solutions’. There was also a £43m hit from staff choosing not to take up their holiday days during lockdown.

