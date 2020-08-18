Marshall Motor drives into loss

Marshall Motor (MMH) is hoping to break even this year on an underlying pre-tax profits basis, having been pushed into a half-year loss by the coronavirus pandemic. The motor dealer outperformed a dire new car market over its first half. It also remains alert to acquisition opportunities, with consolidation a widely expected trend within the car retail sector.
