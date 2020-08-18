MenuSearch

Half Year Results 

Marshall Motor drives into loss

Marshall Motor drives into loss

By Alex Janiaud

Marshall Motor (MMH) is hoping to break even this year on an underlying pre-tax profits basis, having been pushed into a half-year loss by the coronavirus pandemic. The motor dealer outperformed a dire new car market over its first half. It also remains alert to acquisition opportunities, with consolidation a widely expected trend within the car retail sector.  

