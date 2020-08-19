MenuSearch

Join us now

Managing Your Money 

Buy-to-let: does the income case still stack up?

Buy-to-let: does the income case still stack up?

By Emma Powell

The temporary rise in stamp duty threshold might have seemed like a gift to some, but life is getting tougher for buy-to-let investors. A looming rise in unemployment stands to hinder tenants’ ability to make rent, while potential reforms to capital gains tax could increase administration and costs for landlords when they sell properties.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Managing Your Money

  1. How to manage the lifetime allowance

  2. Will government stimulus head off housing market challenges?

  3. How to get the best possible pension

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Five Contrarian Value shares

  2. Company News 

    “Buy the sub-sector or sell everything”

  3. Simon Thompson 

    In search of value opportunities

  4. Half Year Results 

    Capita thrown off course by Covid-19

  5. Comment 

    Persimmon's return as a dividend king fraught with challenges

More on Managing Your Money

Managing Your Money 

How to manage the lifetime allowance

Planning ahead and understanding how the pensions lifetime allowance is applied are key to minimising any tax charges you might have to pay

How to manage the lifetime allowance

Managing Your Money 

Will government stimulus head off housing market challenges?

Will government stimulus head off housing market challenges?

Managing Your Money 

How to get the best possible pension

How to get the best possible pension

Managing Your Money 

How to prepare for a CGT raid

How to prepare for a CGT raid

Managing Your Money 

The real costs of commission-free trading

The real costs of commission-free trading

More from Shares

Directors Deals 

Hammerson director tops up holding

The purchases were made a week after the retail landlord announced a rights issue and European disposals

Hammerson director tops up holding

Directors Deals 

AJ Bell top brass cash in

AJ Bell top brass cash in

Company News 

Leaden first half for Hochschild after shutdowns

Leaden first half for Hochschild after shutdowns
BUY

Results 

KAZ coming out of Covid-19 dip

KAZ coming out of Covid-19 dip
BUY

Half Year Results 

Marshall Motor drives into loss

Marshall Motor drives into loss

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now