MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

To PE or not to PE?

By IC Podcasts

Private equity has developed a bad reputation for extracting value from companies and then foisting their remnants on unsuspecting equity markets. At the same time Private Equity trusts have delivered returns for investors that have beaten some of the world's best performing indices and offer access to areas of industry that equity markets just cannot reach.

On this week's investment hour, John Hughman and Dave Baxter are joined by Phil Oakley to discuss the pros and cons of investing in Private Equity and the companies they invest in, while James Norrington talks to Augmentum Fintech's chief executive Tim Levene about his fund's approach to investing in one of the fastest growing areas of technology. 

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: The platform paradox

Which investment platform should you use to make sure your money goes as far as possible? This podcast can help you pick.

The Investment Hour: The platform paradox

Podcasts 

Walter Price: "The Chinese are a force to be reckoned with in technology"

Walter Price: "The Chinese are a force to be reckoned with in technology"

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: a new arms race?

The Investment Hour: a new arms race?

Podcasts 

Ben Rogoff: “Artificial intelligence remains the most powerful thing we invest in”

Ben Rogoff: “Artificial intelligence remains the most powerful thing we invest in”

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: All that glitters…

The Investment Hour: All that glitters…

More from Shares

Shares 

Rolls-Royce a faltering proposition

The iconic engine maker has been haemorrhaging cash

Rolls-Royce a faltering proposition

Shares 

An imperfect storm for WPP

An imperfect storm for WPP

This week's articles 

This week's articles 21 August 2020

This week's articles 21 August 2020

Results 

Antofagasta growth checked by pandemic

Antofagasta growth checked by pandemic
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Linde: an elementary choice

Linde: an elementary choice
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now