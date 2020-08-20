To PE or not to PE?

Private equity has developed a bad reputation for extracting value from companies and then foisting their remnants on unsuspecting equity markets. At the same time Private Equity trusts have delivered returns for investors that have beaten some of the world's best performing indices and offer access to areas of industry that equity markets just cannot reach.

On this week's investment hour, John Hughman and Dave Baxter are joined by Phil Oakley to discuss the pros and cons of investing in Private Equity and the companies they invest in, while James Norrington talks to Augmentum Fintech's chief executive Tim Levene about his fund's approach to investing in one of the fastest growing areas of technology.