South32 has 2020 to forget

South32’s (S32) earnings tumbled in the year to June 30 because of weak metals prices, which headed downwards from already low levels when Covid-19 hit. The miner is heavily exposed to industrial demand through its aluminium, manganese and metallurgical coal operations.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis