Studio and the shadow of bad debts

Studio Retail (STU), formerly known as Findel, saw its operating profit from continuing operations plunge by more than half in 2020, as coronavirus knocked consumer confidence. The retailer credited the drop, in part, to the £20m estimated impact of the pandemic on the bad debt charge, as well as the adoption of the new IFRS 16 accounting rules.

