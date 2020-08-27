MenuSearch

Join us now

Hunting all at sea, apart from Subsea

Half Year Results 

Hunting all at sea, apart from Subsea

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Hunting Plc

  1. Hunting pulls guidance, warns on earnings

  2. Hunting for a shale alternative

  3. Hunting director buys on warning

Most read today

  1. Phil Oakley 

    BT shares are cheap, but unlocking value could be hard to do

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Undervalued small-caps

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: FTSE under pressure ahead of Powell speech tomorrow, Provident Financial & more

  4. Taking Stock 

    How to double your money

  5. Half Year Results 

    Provident Financial bottoms out

More on Hunting Plc

Tips & Ideas 

Hunting pulls guidance, warns on earnings

Oil price crash has thrown a wrecking ball into services company's 2020 plans

Hunting pulls guidance, warns on earnings
SELL

Shares 

Hunting for a shale alternative

Hunting for a shale alternative
SELL

Directors Deals 

Hunting director buys on warning

Hunting director buys on warning
SELL

Company News 

Hunting warns on 2019 profits

Hunting warns on 2019 profits
SELL

Tips of the Week 

Shale slowdown stalks Hunting

Shale slowdown stalks Hunting
SELL

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Rolls-Royce decimated by Covid-19 fallout

The aircraft engine maker posted hefty losses as it was weighed down by a collapse in engine flying hours and a string of exceptional charges

Rolls-Royce decimated by Covid-19 fallout
SELL

Half Year Results 

Provident Financial bottoms out

Provident Financial bottoms out
HOLD

Half Year Results 

Hummingbird yet to be affected by Mali coup

Hummingbird yet to be affected by Mali coup
BUY

Half Year Results 

Arrow Global flags "once-in-a-lifetime" moment

Arrow Global flags "once-in-a-lifetime" moment

Half Year Results 

James Fisher moves to shore-up liquidity

James Fisher moves to shore-up liquidity

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Hays invests to capitalise on homeworking boom

The recruitment group reported a 45 per cent fall in operating profit as the pandemic stymied activity

Hays invests to capitalise on homeworking boom

Half Year Results 

Rolls-Royce decimated by Covid-19 fallout

Rolls-Royce decimated by Covid-19 fallout
SELL

Company News 

The sharing economy: another casualty of Covid-19?

The sharing economy: another casualty of Covid-19?

Company News 

Will Barratts' balance sheet strength shine through?

Will Barratts' balance sheet strength shine through?

Results 

Expect resilience from Mattioli Woods

Expect resilience from Mattioli Woods
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now