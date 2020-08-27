MenuSearch

Join us now

Macfarlane chases more resilient markets

Half Year Results 

Macfarlane chases more resilient markets

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Macfarlane Group Plc

  1. Macfarlane boxes in margins

  2. Two cheap fast-growing shares

  3. Buy online with Macfarlane

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Undervalued small-caps

  2. The Trader 

    How to trade Ted’s elusive turnaround

  3. Taking Stock 

    How to double your money

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: All eyes on Powell, oil steady in face of Laura, WPP, Hays & more

  5. Phil Oakley 

    BT shares are cheap, but unlocking value could be hard to do

More on Macfarlane Group Plc

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Anglo Pacific maintains quarterly rate

The group's coal royalties have fallen along with industrial demand

Anglo Pacific maintains quarterly rate
BUY

Half Year Results 

OSB still profitable

OSB still profitable

Half Year Results 

Flutter Entertainment profits slump on merger costs

Flutter Entertainment profits slump on merger costs

Half Year Results 

Grafton points to second-half recovery

Grafton points to second-half recovery

Half Year Results 

Hunting all at sea, apart from Subsea

Hunting all at sea, apart from Subsea
SELL

More from Shares

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: Hanging Up

What do lessons of privatisation tell us about the fate of the UK's telecoms network?

The Investment Hour: Hanging Up

This week's articles 

This week's articles 28 August 2020

This week's articles 28 August 2020

Shares 

The fuel of the future

The fuel of the future

Managing Your Money 

Apocalypse-now insurance

Apocalypse-now insurance

Tips of the Week 

Buy into CVS's improving health

Buy into CVS's improving health
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now