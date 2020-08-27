MenuSearch

Join us now

Rolls-Royce decimated by Covid-19 fallout

Half Year Results 

Rolls-Royce decimated by Covid-19 fallout

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

  1. Long haul back for Rolls-Royce

  2. Rolls-Royce nosedives on fundraising speculation

  3. Tax perk in danger

Most read today

  1. Phil Oakley 

    BT shares are cheap, but unlocking value could be hard to do

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Undervalued small-caps

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: FTSE under pressure ahead of Powell speech tomorrow, Provident Financial & more

  4. Taking Stock 

    How to double your money

  5. Half Year Results 

    Provident Financial bottoms out

More on Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

Company News 

Long haul back for Rolls-Royce

The group is guiding that widebody engine flying hours will not recover to pre-pandemic levels even by next year

Long haul back for Rolls-Royce
SELL

Company News 

Rolls-Royce nosedives on fundraising speculation

Rolls-Royce nosedives on fundraising speculation
SELL

Mr Bearbull 

Tax perk in danger

The case to scrap the tax perk on companies’ interest payments may become irresistible

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

In depth 

How to spot a company in distress

How to spot a company in distress

Tip Updates 

Rolls-Royce resorts to major restructuring

Rolls-Royce resorts to major restructuring
SELL

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Hunting all at sea, apart from Subsea

It was never likely to be a positive half for the oilfield equipment supplier

Hunting all at sea, apart from Subsea
SELL

Half Year Results 

Provident Financial bottoms out

Provident Financial bottoms out
HOLD

Half Year Results 

Hummingbird yet to be affected by Mali coup

Hummingbird yet to be affected by Mali coup
BUY

Half Year Results 

Arrow Global flags "once-in-a-lifetime" moment

Arrow Global flags "once-in-a-lifetime" moment

Half Year Results 

James Fisher moves to shore-up liquidity

James Fisher moves to shore-up liquidity

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Hays invests to capitalise on homeworking boom

The recruitment group reported a 45 per cent fall in operating profit as the pandemic stymied activity

Hays invests to capitalise on homeworking boom

Half Year Results 

Hunting all at sea, apart from Subsea

Hunting all at sea, apart from Subsea
SELL

Company News 

The sharing economy: another casualty of Covid-19?

The sharing economy: another casualty of Covid-19?

Company News 

Will Barratts' balance sheet strength shine through?

Will Barratts' balance sheet strength shine through?

Results 

Expect resilience from Mattioli Woods

Expect resilience from Mattioli Woods
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now