MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Seven days: 28 August 2020

Seven days: 28 August 2020

By Emma Powell, Lauren Almeida & Alex Hamer

Public borrowing breaks new record

The UK debt has topped £2 trillion for the first time, as the government ramped up spending to cushion the economic fallout of coronavirus. In July, public debt exceeded the value of goods and services produced in the UK for the first time since 1961. Borrowing between April to July is estimated to have been £128.4bn more than in the same period last year, making it the highest level of borrowing seen in the period since records began at the Office for National Statistics.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. The sharing economy: another casualty of Covid-19?

  2. Will Barratts' balance sheet strength shine through?

  3. Lookers’ Audi probe underlines importance of financial controls

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Undervalued small-caps

  2. The Trader 

    How to trade Ted’s elusive turnaround

  3. Taking Stock 

    How to double your money

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: All eyes on Powell, oil steady in face of Laura, WPP, Hays & more

  5. Phil Oakley 

    BT shares are cheap, but unlocking value could be hard to do

More on Company News

Company News 

The sharing economy: another casualty of Covid-19?

With Airbnb intending to go public this year, do consumers and investors still have an appetite for such companies during a global pandemic?

The sharing economy: another casualty of Covid-19?

Company News 

Will Barratts' balance sheet strength shine through?

Will Barratts' balance sheet strength shine through?

Company News 

Lookers’ Audi probe underlines importance of financial controls

Lookers’ Audi probe underlines importance of financial controls

Company News 

Polymetal doubles dividend as gold booms

Polymetal doubles dividend as gold booms
BUY

Company News 

Wetherspoons flags sales decline as subsidies end

Wetherspoons flags sales decline as subsidies end

More from Shares

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: Hanging Up

What do lessons of privatisation tell us about the fate of the UK's telecoms network?

The Investment Hour: Hanging Up

Half Year Results 

Macfarlane chases more resilient markets

Macfarlane chases more resilient markets
HOLD

This week's articles 

This week's articles 28 August 2020

This week's articles 28 August 2020

Shares 

The fuel of the future

The fuel of the future

Managing Your Money 

Apocalypse-now insurance

Apocalypse-now insurance

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now