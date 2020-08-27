MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: Hanging Up

By IC Podcasts

BT’s chief executive seems to have spent much of the last few weeks preparing his company for a hostile takeover approach. The fate awaiting BT and its shareholders raises questions about how the company has found itself in this sorry state. To answer that, we have to go back to the 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher had an agenda. In this week’s podcast Megan Boxall and John Hughman have been joined by Lauren Almeida to discuss privatisation and whether or not it has been a good thing for BT and the shareholders who supported its IPO.

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

To PE or not to PE?

What investors need to know about the good and bad of investing in Private Equity

To PE or not to PE?

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: The platform paradox

The Investment Hour: The platform paradox

Podcasts 

Walter Price: "The Chinese are a force to be reckoned with in technology"

Walter Price: "The Chinese are a force to be reckoned with in technology"

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: a new arms race?

The Investment Hour: a new arms race?

Podcasts 

Ben Rogoff: “Artificial intelligence remains the most powerful thing we invest in”

Ben Rogoff: “Artificial intelligence remains the most powerful thing we invest in”

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Macfarlane chases more resilient markets

The packaging specialist was exposed to declines in the aerospace and automotive markets, and the high street

Macfarlane chases more resilient markets
HOLD

This week's articles 

This week's articles 28 August 2020

This week's articles 28 August 2020

Shares 

The fuel of the future

The fuel of the future

Managing Your Money 

Apocalypse-now insurance

Apocalypse-now insurance

Tips of the Week 

Buy into CVS's improving health

Buy into CVS's improving health
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now