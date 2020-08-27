The Investment Hour: Hanging Up

BT’s chief executive seems to have spent much of the last few weeks preparing his company for a hostile takeover approach. The fate awaiting BT and its shareholders raises questions about how the company has found itself in this sorry state. To answer that, we have to go back to the 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher had an agenda. In this week’s podcast Megan Boxall and John Hughman have been joined by Lauren Almeida to discuss privatisation and whether or not it has been a good thing for BT and the shareholders who supported its IPO.