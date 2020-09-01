Peter Toogood: "Apparently the only stocks you need to own in the world are the five American FAANG stocks"

Peter Toogood is the chief investment officer at retirement solutions provider Embark Group, having worked for 25 years in financial services including as an advisor, researcher and investment manager. In this podcast, we talk with him about the current market battle between growth and value, the rise (and sometime inconsistencies) of ESG, and Peter's own solution for the global debt pile.

The New Future

Covid-19 and the response to it has left a trail of destruction. Lives have been lost or permanently altered. Economies are bruised, job losses have soared and public sector deficits are set to serve as an unpleasant reminder of the trauma for many years to come. In this series of features, we will be looking on a sector-by-sector basis – from healthcare to financial services – at how investors can navigate this simultaneously exciting and disruptive change that the world needs.

Green Pioneers

Climate change is arguably the number one threat to our species but, although some governments were talking a good game before Covid-19, nothing like the level of spending that we have seen to combat the pandemic has been enacted. Could the virus prove a tipping point which sees greater investment in green initiatives?

Playing future trends with niche ETFs

Natural as it might seem to break down your portfolio by geography and asset class, the best returns of the last decade can generally be attributed to specific themes and sectors. US equities may have led the pack, but much of this outperformance has stemmed from the tech majors and the various factors driving their ascendancy.