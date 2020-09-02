Alpha FX sales team gets back to work

In today’s parlance, the technology-powered hedging fixes Alpha FX (AFX) provides probably make the Aim-listed group a ‘fintech’. But the key driver of growth is resolutely old-fashioned: how many corporates can the group’s sales team win from the bank-dominated incumbent providers.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe