MenuSearch

Join us now

In depth 

How to ride the earnings recovery

How to ride the earnings recovery

By Alex Hamer

The V-shaped equity recovery indicates that the market mostly sees a return to normal programming within a year or so. But most companies will be entering 2021 in a very different situation to how they came into 2020. Debt is higher across the board in relation to cash profits, most industries are still constrained in some way by Covid-19 measures, and looking at the FTSE 100, capital expenditure is set to climb in 2021 after plunging this year, while sales will take longer to recover. These factors, plus possible changes to wage expectations, taxes and further rolling lockdowns mean even the lowered earnings estimates for next year and 2021 could be overly optimistic. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on In depth

  1. Mid-cap project pauses offer chance for rethink

  2. The trouble with ETFs

  3. Further Reading: Green lighting a new risk to financial stability

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Fourteen High Quality Small-caps

  2. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: The stock market rally is facing a major hurdle, Melrose, Glaxo & more

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Bull market pointers

  4. Comment 

    London housing boom and bust may be amplified

  5. The Big Theme 

    Finding overlooked fund outperformers

More on In depth

In depth 

Mid-cap project pauses offer chance for rethink

Oil crash and Covid-19 restrictions have seen projects in production pushed back and those in development paused while times are tough

Mid-cap project pauses offer chance for rethink

In depth 

The trouble with ETFs

The trouble with ETFs

In depth 

Further Reading: Green lighting a new risk to financial stability

Further Reading: Green lighting a new risk to financial stability

In depth 

Why markets crash

Why markets crash

In depth 

The real bubble in US growth stocks

The real bubble in US growth stocks

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

PPHE riding on tourist bookings as business travel slumps

The outlook for business travel is weak, which will hit the hotel operator

PPHE riding on tourist bookings as business travel slumps

Podcasts 

Investment Hour: ESG's dirty secret

Investment Hour: ESG's dirty secret

This week's articles 

This week's articles 4 September 2020

This week's articles 4 September 2020

Tips & Ideas 

Power ahead with Vestas

Power ahead with Vestas
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Sainsbury’s recovery looks distant

Sainsbury’s recovery looks distant
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now