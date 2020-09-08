MenuSearch

Half Year Results 

Fevertree lifts dividend, despite virus disruption

Fevertree lifts dividend, despite virus disruption

By Harriet Clarfelt

As had been outlined in a July update, a strong first half for Fevertree’s (FEVR) off-trade business helped to soften the blow of pub and bar closures. Indeed, off-trade sales – those made in supermarkets and stores – exceeded expectations across all of the drink mixer group’s regions. But despite its depiction of a resilient performance, management cautioned that Fevertree is “not immune” to the current situation, amid prevailing Covid-19 uncertainty. For now, it expects 2020 revenues to land at £235m-£243m – constituting a 7-10 per cent decline year-on-year.

