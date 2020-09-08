MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

Meggitt flies into the red amid pandemic storm

Meggitt flies into the red amid pandemic storm

By Nilushi Karunaratne

As trading figures from Melrose(MRO) and Rolls-Royce(RR.) have already demonstrated, the collapse in global air travel due to Covid-19 has reverberated down the entire civil aerospace supply chain. As demand for new aircraft weakened and plane makers cut production rates, engineering group Meggitt (MGGT) saw revenue from civil aerospace plunge by more than a quarter in the six months to 30 June, to £432m. This more than offset the 4 per cent increase in revenue from its defence activities.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Meggitt Plc

  1. Meggitt hit by aviation slump in first half

  2. Meggitt flags slower growth in 2020

  3. Meggitt restructuring accelerates revenue growth

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Manufacturing gains

  2. Podcasts 

    John Baron: "Investment trusts are a superior option"

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Below-the-radar small-caps navigating the Covid crisis

  4. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Tap into 5G and climate change themes

    Alpha

  5. AlphaScreens 

    Stalwart quality shares and recovery sense checking

    Alpha

More on Meggitt Plc

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Fevertree lifts dividend, despite virus disruption

The drinks mixer group refocused its marketing efforts on at-home consumption

Fevertree lifts dividend, despite virus disruption

Half Year Results 

JD Sports profits hurt by online shift

JD Sports profits hurt by online shift

Half Year Results 

Vistry targets gearing reduction

Vistry targets gearing reduction
BUY

Half Year Results 

IQE losses heighten

IQE losses heighten
SELL

Half Year Results 

Curtis Banks buys in growth

Curtis Banks buys in growth

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Fevertree lifts dividend, despite virus disruption

The drinks mixer group refocused its marketing efforts on at-home consumption

Fevertree lifts dividend, despite virus disruption

Half Year Results 

JD Sports profits hurt by online shift

JD Sports profits hurt by online shift

Half Year Results 

Vistry targets gearing reduction

Vistry targets gearing reduction
BUY

Results 

Doubts rise over IPF going concern status

Doubts rise over IPF going concern status

Half Year Results 

IQE losses heighten

IQE losses heighten
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now