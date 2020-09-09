MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

DWF starting to recover from Covid disruption

DWF starting to recover from Covid disruption

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Despite Covid-19 arriving in its final quarter, legal services business DWF (DWF) still generated a record level of sales in the year to 30 April. This reflects revenue growth across three out of its four divisions – insurance, connected services and international – offsetting weakness in the more cyclical commercial services segment.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on DWF Group Plc

  1. DWF tumbles on Covid-19 update

  2. DWF continues expansion after IPO

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Below-the-radar small-caps navigating the Covid crisis

  2. Stock Screens 

    12 high quality large-caps

  3. Managing Your Money 

    Getting the best out of fund best-buy lists

  4. Podcasts 

    John Baron: "Investment trusts are a superior option"

  5. The Big Theme 

    Should you follow Buffett into Japan?

More on DWF Group Plc

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Frontier Developments readies expansion

The games developer expects record revenues in 2021

Frontier Developments readies expansion

Full Year Results 

Genus buoyed by China demand

Genus buoyed by China demand

Full Year Results 

Dechra cites encouraging start to new year

Dechra cites encouraging start to new year

Full Year Results 

NCC sustained by cybersecurity demand

NCC sustained by cybersecurity demand

Full Year Results 

Mattioli Woods margin rise a "one-off"

Mattioli Woods margin rise a "one-off"
BUY

More from Shares

Week Ahead 

Week ahead: 14-18 September

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week

Week ahead: 14-18 September

Half Year Results 

Sanne shrugs off Covid

Sanne shrugs off Covid

Half Year Results 

Emis stays healthy

Emis stays healthy
BUY

Directors Deals 

Balfour Beatty chief exec tops up

Balfour Beatty chief exec tops up

Directors Deals 

US exec share sales hit five-year high

US exec share sales hit five-year high

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now