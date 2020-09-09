Frontier Developments readies expansion

Frontier Developments (FDEV) defended its operating margin despite a period of lower revenue for the games developer. Frontier, which focuses on quality PC and console games, rather than mobile platforms, attributed the minor revenue decline to the timing of gaming releases over the past two years, along with the PC-only launch of Planet Zoo, which represented its fourth title.

