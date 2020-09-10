Carbon capture's questionable place in net zero push

BP's (BP.) new decarbonisation czar Giulia Chierchia said last month carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology was “critical” to the world getting closer to net zero carbon emissions. If it is that important, then net zero carbon emissions are further off than we thought.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Comment
Net zero ideas from many in oil and gas
Aiming to offset carbon emissions is admirable but the industry needs to get serious about cutting its outsize role in global warming
Alex Hamer