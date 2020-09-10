MenuSearch

Join us now

Commodities 

Carbon capture's questionable place in net zero push

Carbon capture's questionable place in net zero push

By Alex Hamer

BP's (BP.) new decarbonisation czar Giulia Chierchia said last month carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology was “critical” to the world getting closer to net zero carbon emissions. If it is that important, then net zero carbon emissions are further off than we thought. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Commodities

  1. Lessons from history: adapting to a changing energy mix

  2. Further Reading: Lumber as the foundation of your investment strategy

  3. Mining’s lack of diversity is a reminder of its dark past in Africa

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Why Sylvania Platinum is a trader’s dream

  2. Funds & ETFs 

    What should I do with all the cash in my Sipp?

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Regaining control

  4. Managing Your Money 

    Getting the best out of fund best-buy lists

  5. Tips of the Week 

    Unilever: one for the stock pot

More on Commodities

Commodities 

Lessons from history: adapting to a changing energy mix

Whatever the fate of the US fracking industry, the oilfield services sector will need to evolve to remain viable – early signs are encouraging

Lessons from history: adapting to a changing energy mix

Commodities 

Further Reading: Lumber as the foundation of your investment strategy

Further Reading: Lumber as the foundation of your investment strategy

Commodities 

Mining’s lack of diversity is a reminder of its dark past in Africa

Mining’s lack of diversity is a reminder of its dark past in Africa

Commodities 

Gold: records are made to be broken

Gold: records are made to be broken

Commodities 

Drowning in oil

Drowning in oil

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Team17 puts in a record half

The developer enjoyed the boom in the video game industry and has more releases scheduled for 2020

Team17 puts in a record half

Tips of the Week 

Buy into Headlam’s recovery

Buy into Headlam’s recovery
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Ibstock has recovery potential

Ibstock has recovery potential
BUY

Comment 

Net zero ideas from many in oil and gas

Aiming to offset carbon emissions is admirable but the industry needs to get serious about cutting its outsize role in global warming

Alex Hamer

Taking Stock 

The surest investment in electric motoring

Investors intent on tapping into the growth of electric motoring may be looking at the wrong technology

Mark Robinson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now