MenuSearch

Join us now

Dunelm passes on 2020 dividend

Full Year Results 

Dunelm passes on 2020 dividend

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Dunelm Group Plc

  1. What to expect from Dunelm’s results

  2. Dunelm ups profit expectations

  3. Defensives come back

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Why Sylvania Platinum is a trader’s dream

  2. Managing Your Money 

    Getting the best out of fund best-buy lists

  3. Funds & ETFs 

    What should I do with all the cash in my Sipp?

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Below-the-radar small-caps navigating the Covid crisis

  5. Stock Screens 

    Twelve high quality large-caps

More on Dunelm Group Plc

Week Ahead 

What to expect from Dunelm’s results

The homeware retailer has returned to profitability after a challenging start to lockdown

What to expect from Dunelm’s results
BUY

Tip Updates 

Dunelm ups profit expectations

Dunelm ups profit expectations
BUY

Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio 

Defensives come back

Defensive stocks did very well in 2019. This is not as surprising as it seems

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Tips of the Week 

Dunelm poised for online growth

Dunelm poised for online growth
BUY

Tip Updates 

Dunelm jumps on profit upgrade

Dunelm jumps on profit upgrade
BUY

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Rank knocked by closed casinos

Management has opted not to pay a final dividend, after a significant profit decline

Rank knocked by closed casinos

Full Year Results 

DWF starting to recover from Covid disruption

DWF starting to recover from Covid disruption

Full Year Results 

Frontier Developments readies expansion

Frontier Developments readies expansion

Full Year Results 

Genus buoyed by China demand

Genus buoyed by China demand

Full Year Results 

Dechra hikes dividend

Dechra hikes dividend

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Rank knocked by closed casinos

Management has opted not to pay a final dividend, after a significant profit decline

Rank knocked by closed casinos

Half Year Results 

Forterra guides for 2020 profits ahead of expectations

Forterra guides for 2020 profits ahead of expectations
HOLD

Half Year Results 

Saga pitches its next chapter

Saga pitches its next chapter

Takeovers 

LVMH walks away from Tiffany

LVMH walks away from Tiffany

Half Year Results 

Covid-19 takes a bite out of Morrisons’ profits

Covid-19 takes a bite out of Morrisons’ profits
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now