MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

Rank knocked by closed casinos

Rank knocked by closed casinos

By Harriet Clarfelt

Shares in Rank Group (RNK) have fallen by more than a half since late February, reflecting the spread of Covid-19 and the shuttering of casinos during lockdown. Such venues constitute more than three-quarters of Rank’s like-for-like revenues, meaning that the blow has been severe – sending operating profits plunging by two-fifths to £23.5m for the year to June, and leading management to put the dividend on ice.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Rank Group Plc

  1. Climbing up the Ranks

  2. Rank Group prepares for Stride acquisition

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Why Sylvania Platinum is a trader’s dream

  2. Managing Your Money 

    Getting the best out of fund best-buy lists

  3. Funds & ETFs 

    What should I do with all the cash in my Sipp?

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Below-the-radar small-caps navigating the Covid crisis

  5. Stock Screens 

    Twelve high quality large-caps

More on Rank Group Plc

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Dunelm passes on 2020 dividend

The home retailer said it would refrain from paying a final dividend for 2020

Dunelm passes on 2020 dividend
BUY

Full Year Results 

DWF starting to recover from Covid disruption

DWF starting to recover from Covid disruption

Full Year Results 

Frontier Developments readies expansion

Frontier Developments readies expansion

Full Year Results 

Genus buoyed by China demand

Genus buoyed by China demand

Full Year Results 

Dechra hikes dividend

Dechra hikes dividend

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Dunelm passes on 2020 dividend

The home retailer said it would refrain from paying a final dividend for 2020

Dunelm passes on 2020 dividend
BUY

Half Year Results 

Forterra guides for 2020 profits ahead of expectations

Forterra guides for 2020 profits ahead of expectations
HOLD

Half Year Results 

Saga pitches its next chapter

Saga pitches its next chapter

Takeovers 

LVMH walks away from Tiffany

LVMH walks away from Tiffany

Half Year Results 

Covid-19 takes a bite out of Morrisons’ profits

Covid-19 takes a bite out of Morrisons’ profits
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now