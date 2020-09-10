Rank knocked by closed casinos

Shares in Rank Group (RNK) have fallen by more than a half since late February, reflecting the spread of Covid-19 and the shuttering of casinos during lockdown. Such venues constitute more than three-quarters of Rank’s like-for-like revenues, meaning that the blow has been severe – sending operating profits plunging by two-fifths to £23.5m for the year to June, and leading management to put the dividend on ice.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis