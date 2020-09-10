MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

Saga pitches its next chapter

Saga pitches its next chapter

By Alex Newman

Saga (SAGA) was weakened by its decade of private equity ownership. To many, that has been clear for some time, though it has taken the group six years since its glossy IPO – to which tens of thousands of the over-50s travel operator-cum-insurer’s own customers subscribed – to arrive at something approaching proper candour.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Saga Plc

  1. White knight rides in for Saga

  2. Saga far from cruising

  3. Saga balance sheet concerns mount

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Why Sylvania Platinum is a trader’s dream

  2. Managing Your Money 

    Getting the best out of fund best-buy lists

  3. Funds & ETFs 

    What should I do with all the cash in my Sipp?

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Below-the-radar small-caps navigating the Covid crisis

  5. Stock Screens 

    Twelve high quality large-caps

More on Saga Plc

Company News 

White knight rides in for Saga

Backed by the board, former boss Sir Roger De Haan is to head a £150m rescue placing

White knight rides in for Saga

Full Year Results 

Saga far from cruising

Saga far from cruising

Company News 

Saga balance sheet concerns mount

Saga balance sheet concerns mount

Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio 

Defensives come back

Defensive stocks did very well in 2019. This is not as surprising as it seems

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Half Year Results 

Saga's turnaround begins in earnest

Saga's turnaround begins in earnest

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Forterra guides for 2020 profits ahead of expectations

The brick manufacturer cited a strong bounce-back in demand in July and August

Forterra guides for 2020 profits ahead of expectations
HOLD

Half Year Results 

Covid-19 takes a bite out of Morrisons’ profits

Covid-19 takes a bite out of Morrisons’ profits
BUY

Half Year Results 

Sanne shrugs off Covid

Sanne shrugs off Covid

Half Year Results 

Emis stays healthy

Emis stays healthy
BUY

Half Year Results 

Computacenter's top-line holds up

Computacenter's top-line holds up
BUY

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Rank knocked by closed casinos

Management has opted not to pay a final dividend, after a significant profit decline

Rank knocked by closed casinos

Full Year Results 

Dunelm passes on 2020 dividend

Dunelm passes on 2020 dividend
BUY

Half Year Results 

Forterra guides for 2020 profits ahead of expectations

Forterra guides for 2020 profits ahead of expectations
HOLD

Takeovers 

LVMH walks away from Tiffany

LVMH walks away from Tiffany

Half Year Results 

Covid-19 takes a bite out of Morrisons’ profits

Covid-19 takes a bite out of Morrisons’ profits
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now