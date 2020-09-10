Saga pitches its next chapter

Saga (SAGA) was weakened by its decade of private equity ownership. To many, that has been clear for some time, though it has taken the group six years since its glossy IPO – to which tens of thousands of the over-50s travel operator-cum-insurer’s own customers subscribed – to arrive at something approaching proper candour.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe