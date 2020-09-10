MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

Team17 puts in a record half

Team17 puts in a record half

By Lauren Almeida

Team17’s (TM17) top-line hit another record in the first half, as demand for multiplayer games spiked during lockdown. But management expects revenue to hold steady across the year, as it gears up for more game releases.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Team17 Group PLC

  1. Team17 could win the coronavirus game

  2. Team17 sees record first half

  3. Coming on stream

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Why Sylvania Platinum is a trader’s dream

  2. Funds & ETFs 

    What should I do with all the cash in my Sipp?

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Regaining control

  4. Managing Your Money 

    Getting the best out of fund best-buy lists

  5. Tips of the Week 

    Unilever: one for the stock pot

More on Team17 Group PLC

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Forterra guides for 2020 profits ahead of expectations

The brick manufacturer cited a strong bounce-back in demand in July and August

Forterra guides for 2020 profits ahead of expectations
HOLD

Half Year Results 

Saga pitches its next chapter

Saga pitches its next chapter

Half Year Results 

Covid-19 takes a bite out of Morrisons’ profits

Covid-19 takes a bite out of Morrisons’ profits
BUY

Half Year Results 

Sanne shrugs off Covid

Sanne shrugs off Covid

Half Year Results 

Emis stays healthy

Emis stays healthy
BUY

More from Shares

Tips of the Week 

Buy into Headlam’s recovery

The floorcoverings distributor is cutting costs and showing early signs of a trading recovery

Buy into Headlam’s recovery
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Ibstock has recovery potential

Ibstock has recovery potential
BUY

Commodities 

Carbon capture's questionable place in net zero push

Carbon capture's questionable place in net zero push

Comment 

Net zero ideas from many in oil and gas

Aiming to offset carbon emissions is admirable but the industry needs to get serious about cutting its outsize role in global warming

Alex Hamer

Taking Stock 

The surest investment in electric motoring

Investors intent on tapping into the growth of electric motoring may be looking at the wrong technology

Mark Robinson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now