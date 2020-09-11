Ashmore slips against benchmarks

What will the events of 2020 mean for investments in emerging markets? The answer to that question is yet to be written. But there is little evidence that governments and economies in the developed world have handled the Covid-19 test any better than poorer nations. A charitable view, therefore, is that the playing field looks a lot more level.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis