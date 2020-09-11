Ashmore slips against benchmarks

What will the events of 2020 mean for investments in emerging markets? The answer to that question is yet to be written. But there is little evidence that governments and economies in the developed world have handled the Covid-19 test any better than poorer nations. A charitable view, therefore, is that the playing field looks a lot more level.

