MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Rio chief executive to go

Rio chief executive to go

By Harriet Clarfelt and Alex Newman

Rio Tinto’s (RIO) chief executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques will leave the group by the end of March 2021, following the destruction of an ancient Aboriginal rock-shelter site at the Juukan Gorge in May. The miner has faced intense criticism over the incident and “significant stakeholders have expressed concerns about executive accountability for the failings identified”.  

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Rio Tinto Plc

  1. Rio Tinto paying out after turbulent half

  2. Rio Tinto keeps iron ore supply flowing

  3. Rio Tinto cuts reserves at Oyu Tolgoi

Most read today

  1. Top 100 Funds  

    IC Top 100 Funds 2020

  2. The Trader 

    Why Sylvania Platinum is a trader’s dream

  3. Tips of the Week 

    Unilever: one for the stock pot

  4. Funds & ETFs 

    What should I do with all the cash in my Sipp?

  5. Top 100 Funds  

    Top 100 Funds 2020: Global growth

More on Rio Tinto Plc

Results 

Rio Tinto paying out after turbulent half

Shareholders getting a $1.55 dividend as payout ratio drops from 70 per cent last year to 53 per cent this year

Rio Tinto paying out after turbulent half

Company News 

Rio Tinto keeps iron ore supply flowing

Rio Tinto keeps iron ore supply flowing

Company News 

Rio Tinto cuts reserves at Oyu Tolgoi

Rio Tinto cuts reserves at Oyu Tolgoi

Company News 

Rio Tinto's Juukan Gorge destruction has investors asking hard questions

Rio Tinto's Juukan Gorge destruction has investors asking hard questions

Company News 

Rio Tinto bullish on iron ore prospects

Rio Tinto bullish on iron ore prospects

More on Company News

Company News 

Seven Days: 11 September 2020

A round-up of the biggest business stories of the past week

Seven Days: 11 September 2020

Company News 

Hut Group debut keeps tech giants at forefront of IPO activity

Hut Group debut keeps tech giants at forefront of IPO activity

Company News 

Oxford/AstraZeneca trial paused due to illness

Oxford/AstraZeneca trial paused due to illness
BUY

Company News 

Will the construction recovery prove short-lived?

Will the construction recovery prove short-lived?

Company News 

Halfords rides cycling boom, but applies brakes on forecasts

Halfords rides cycling boom, but applies brakes on forecasts
BUY

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Ashmore slips against benchmarks

But will investors view emerging markets differently in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic?

Ashmore slips against benchmarks

Podcasts 

The IC Alpha Podcast: Diamonds in the rough

The IC Alpha Podcast: Diamonds in the rough

This week's articles 

This week's articles 11 September 2020

This week's articles 11 September 2020

Half Year Results 

Team17 puts in a record half

Team17 puts in a record half

Tips of the Week 

Buy into Headlam’s recovery

Buy into Headlam’s recovery
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now