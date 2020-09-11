Rio chief executive to go

Rio Tinto’s (RIO) chief executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques will leave the group by the end of March 2021, following the destruction of an ancient Aboriginal rock-shelter site at the Juukan Gorge in May. The miner has faced intense criticism over the incident and “significant stakeholders have expressed concerns about executive accountability for the failings identified”.

