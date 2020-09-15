Marshalls pulled into the red by restructuring

Marshalls (MSLH) swung to a loss in the first half of 2020, as £17.6m-worth of restructuring costs weighed on the income statement. The shake-up is expected to reduce the landscape product supplier’s fixed costs by around £12m a year.
