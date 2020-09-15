MenuSearch

Ocado full-year profits to beat expectations on retail boom

By Harriet Clarfelt

Ocado’s (OCDO) partnership with Marks & Spencer (M&S) appears to be paying off, just two weeks in. Indeed, enthusiasm for the supermarket’s products has lifted the average Ocado basket size by five items, and 98 per cent of Ocado customers are already buying M&S goods. Good news, on the back of a third quarter that saw Ocado’s retail sales soar by more than a half to £587m – buoyed by continued appetite for online shopping.

